CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

