CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 55,404 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 257.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.83.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

