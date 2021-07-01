CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 14,324 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,914 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,848,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $274.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.21.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

