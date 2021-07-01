Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $73.98. 49,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

