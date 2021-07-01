Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. Citi Trends makes up approximately 3.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock worth $1,847,246 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.