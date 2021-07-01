Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,833 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

