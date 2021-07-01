Citigroup Inc. Acquires 98,096 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 999.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLAY opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.56. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

