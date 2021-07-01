Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

