Citigroup Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after purchasing an additional 635,319 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

