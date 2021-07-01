Citigroup Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

