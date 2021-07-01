Citigroup Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 282.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.