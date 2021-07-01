Citigroup Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 387.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS opened at $24.35 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -270.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

