Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 282.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 272.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM opened at $128.71 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

