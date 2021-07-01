City Office REIT’s (CIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.