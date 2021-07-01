Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,497 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.98% of Arco Platform worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,881 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 143,629 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $925.63 million, a PE ratio of 415.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

