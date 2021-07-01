Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $63,585.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

