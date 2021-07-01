Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 22,546 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in 2U by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

