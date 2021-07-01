Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

