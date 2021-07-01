Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

