Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 11.1% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $42,170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.79. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.