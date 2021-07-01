Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

