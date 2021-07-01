CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CMGO stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

