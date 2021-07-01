Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 648,413 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $35.84.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

