Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNAF remained flat at $$21.39 on Thursday. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

