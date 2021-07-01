Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

COMP stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

