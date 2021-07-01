Compound One Day Trading Volume Tops $375.38 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $327.22 or 0.00993834 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $375.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,050 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

