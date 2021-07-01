Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.58

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.58 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 44.44 ($0.58). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 104,454 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £60.74 million and a PE ratio of -26.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.56.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.