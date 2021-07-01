Conflux Network Price Tops $0.24 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $203.18 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,544.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.90 or 0.06319709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.01488622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00409583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.17 or 0.00629521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00433223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00365649 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 849,687,243 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

