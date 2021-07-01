Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $4,269,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

