Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,065,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $4,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,936,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 466,319 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNSL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

