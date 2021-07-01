Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 68,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,838. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

