Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS.

STZ stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.75. 54,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,838. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

