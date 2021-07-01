Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,838. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

