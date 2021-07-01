ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on WISH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock worth $8,421,839. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 2,033,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,244,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.