ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 7.6%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.17. 1,452,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,244,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,839 over the last 90 days. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

