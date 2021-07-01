Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE CLR traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 1,940,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.07, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

