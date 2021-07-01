Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Shares of CLR traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

