Contrasting Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Associated Banc and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.19 $306.77 million $1.86 11.01 Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.03 $26.46 million $2.52 9.15

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Banc and Orrstown Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 7 0 0 2.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Associated Banc currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.48%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 26.17% 6.67% 0.72% Orrstown Financial Services 24.62% 13.73% 1.17%

Summary

Associated Banc beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

