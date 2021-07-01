Contrasting Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metromile has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.01%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Metromile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 139.62 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Summary

Metromile beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. The company also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and provides property and casualty insurance services. In addition, it engages in insurance consulting, investment management, management services, and mineral exploration activities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

