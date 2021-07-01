Contrasting MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get MongoDB alerts:

This table compares MongoDB and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -43.16% -648.36% -16.73% QAD 4.20% 9.38% 3.66%

MongoDB has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and QAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 37.86 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -102.20 QAD $307.86 million 5.84 $11.06 million $0.55 157.89

QAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and QAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 13 0 2.81 QAD 0 2 1 0 2.33

MongoDB presently has a consensus target price of $374.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. QAD has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.33%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than QAD.

Summary

QAD beats MongoDB on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QAD

QAD Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions. It also provides integrated supplier management software products that include supplier portal, precision global trade transportation execution, supplier management, and sourcing services; and connected supply chain software products that comprise supply chain and digital supply chain planning solutions. In addition, the company offers customer support and product update services, as well as professional services, including consulting, deployment, training, technical development, and integration. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. The company serves automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products manufacturing companies. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.