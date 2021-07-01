Contrasting SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -35.57% -18.76% -7.77% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEACOR Marine and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.75 -$78.92 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.24

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

