Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $39.41

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.41, but opened at $40.49. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 198 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

