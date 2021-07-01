Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.92.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

