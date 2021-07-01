Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 41,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.