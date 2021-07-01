Cortex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and $4.70 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00054231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00704630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,282.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 179,767,464 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

