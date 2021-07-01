CoTrader (COT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $2,474.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.74 or 0.00717100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.99 or 0.07804208 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

