Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 164 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58.
COUP stock opened at $262.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
