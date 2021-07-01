Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 164 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58.

COUP stock opened at $262.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

