Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ CVLG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,847. The company has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 540,757 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

