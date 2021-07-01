Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €54.46 ($64.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

