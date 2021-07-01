Covington Capital Management Has $30,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

